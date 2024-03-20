EAM Jaishankar terms upcoming Lok Sabha polls as "Largest electoral logistics exercise on planet"

New Delhi [India], March 20 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said the upcoming 18th edition of India's national elections is the largest electoral logistics exercise that the planet has ever witnessed

Delivering the National Statement virtually on behalf of the Indian government at the Third Edition of the Summit for Democracy organised by South Korea in Seoul, Jaishankar said the theme "Democracy for Future Generations," resonates not just within the borders of India but echoes across the globe.

The foreign minister said that, "With 968 million registered voters, 15 million election officials, and 1.2 million polling booths, the upcoming 18th edition of India's national elections is the largest electoral logistics exercise that this planet has ever witnessed."

Underscoring the importance of a transparent democratic process, he said that the introduction of electronic voting machines stands testament to the country's commitment to transparency, efficiency, and the sanctity of the democratic process.

"This shift not only aligns with the principles of a modern democracy, but paves the way for greater civic engagement, especially among the youth who will inherit the responsibilities of our democratic legacy," Jaishankar said.

India's commitment to conducting free, fair and inclusive elections underscores the resilience and adaptability of its democratic machinery, illustrating that even amidst complexity, the voice of every citizen matters.

He further said that the goal is to leave no one behind and let everyone fully participate in the electoral process.

"While indeed this is a celebration of democracy, the mammoth exercise involves navigating through urban sprawls, remote villages and challenging geographical terrains, incorporating measures to enable our senior citizens and differently abled persons to participate fully in the electoral process, with the singular goal of leaving no one behind," he said.

By extending the right to vote to a younger demographic beginning at the age of 18, India acknowledges that the future belongs to the youth, and their voices should be integral to any democratic conversation.

He further noted that today, India has 1.4 million elected women representatives, marking the largest cohort of elected women representatives at the grassroots level in any part of the world.

"Our recent decision to extend the 33 per cent reservation for women in both parliament and state legislatures recognizes the fundamental principle that women's voices are indispensable in shaping the nation's destiny," he said.

India's ancient civilization, marked by profound philosophical traditions and a deep respect for individual freedoms, laid the groundwork for the democratic ideals that it cherishes today.

India finds echoes of democratic principles that advocated for participatory governance, the protection of individual rights and the welfare of the entire society in the hallowed verses of its ancient text.

Moving towards the post-independence era, Jaishankar said, "The framers of India's constitution, inspired by a rich legacy of democratic thought, meticulously crafted a document that would serve as a guiding light for what is today the world's largest democracy."

Terming the Indian Constitution a "beacon of pluralism and inclusivity," he said that it stands as a testament to the confidence of the founding fathers to create a nation where every citizen, regardless of their background, enjoys equal rights and opportunities.

"The spirit of debate, discourse and consensus-building that pervaded our historical past continues to breathe life into our democratic institutions," he added.

As India navigates the complexity of the modern world, it draws strength from a heritage that recognizes the intrinsic worth and dignity of every individual, mirroring the very essence of democracy.

"It is this amalgamation of ancient wisdom and contemporary values that positions India as the mother of democracy," he said.

"In the diverse tapestry of India, we find a compelling narrative of democracy intertwined with both technological progress and a concerted effort to make elections more inclusive, a story that holds promise for future generations," Jaishankar added.

India has witnessed the power of democracy in shaping the destiny of over a billion people.

Whether it is landing on the moon's south pole or ensuring financial inclusion by opening 519 million bank accounts, whether it is aiding the world with COVID-19 vaccines or assisting other countries with their capacity-building requirements, the Indian experience serves as a testament to the transformative power of democracy.

India has and continues to share its development experience with the world in the spirit of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, striving together for inclusive development.

"Let us, as responsible citizens and countries, strive to pass on the torch of democracy burning brightly to the generations that will inherit the legacy we build today," Jaishankar said.

The Summit for Democracy, an initiative of US President Joe Biden, is being hosted by South Korea this year from March 18-20 and brings together government officials, NGOs and civil society members.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor