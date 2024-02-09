EAM Jaishankar to address the inaugural session of 7th Indian Ocean Conference today

Perth [Australia], February 9 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will address the 7th Indian Ocean Conference in Australia's Perth that gets underway today with the theme "Towards a Stable and Sustainable Indian Ocean."

The Indian Ocean Conference is a flagship consultative forum for countries in the Indian Ocean Region, organized annually by the Ministry of External Affairs, in association with the India Foundation.

The conference will be held in association with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Government of Australia, along with the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies, Singapore and the Perth-US Asia Centre in Australia.

According to Ministry of External Affairs press release, "The theme of this edition of the conference is Towards a Stable and Sustainable Indian Ocean,"

This significant gathering, organized annually by the Ministry of External Affairs in association with the India Foundation, marks a collaborative effort with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Government of Australia, the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, Singapore, and the Perth-US Asia Centre in Australia.

The 7th Indian Ocean Conference brings together distinguished leaders and delegates to deliberate on crucial regional issues.

The event will witness participation from delegations led by Ministers from over 22 countries and senior officials from 16 countries and 6 multilateral organizations. Furthermore, over 400 social and corporate leaders, policy practitioners, scholars, professionals, and media personnel from about 40 countries actively engaged in the Conference.

Since its inception in 2016 in Singapore, the Indian Ocean Conference has been instrumental in fostering collaboration among nations and principal maritime partners in the region. Through its platform, the Conference endeavors to facilitate discourse on the prospects of regional cooperation for Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR).

The 7th Indian Ocean Conference stands as a testament to the collective commitment towards enhancing stability and sustainability across the Indian Ocean Region.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor