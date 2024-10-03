EAM Jaishankar to be on official visit to Sri Lanka tomorrow; meet newly elected President Dissanayake

New Delhi [India] October 3 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will make an official visit to Sri Lanka on October 4, Friday during which he will holding meetings with the leadership of the island nation

The visit comes keeping with India's Neighbourhood First Policy and SAGAR outlook.

" In keeping with India's Neighbourhood First Policy and SAGAR outlook, the visit underlines the shared commitment of the two countries to further deepen the longstanding partnership for mutual benefit," the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

Jaishankar will also be accompanied by senior officials of the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Foreign Minister will pay courtesy calls on newly elected President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Sri Lankan PM Harini Amarasuriya.

"The visiting Indian External Affairs Minister and his delegation will also have a meeting with Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," the Sri Lankan foreign ministry stated.

This marks India's first official visit to the new leadership after Sri Lanka's 9th presidential election last month.

The elections saw Marxist leader, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake of National People's Power storm to power, defeating incumbent Ranil Wickeremesinghe and opposition leader Sajith Premadasa.

Notably, India and Sri Lanka have collaborated across various international platforms, such as the Indian Ocean Rim Association, the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

Earlier on Thursday, Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, called on Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and shared progress in the upward trajectory of the ties between two nations.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to further strengthen the "longstanding friendship" between two nations.

The High Commissioner also called on Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya and discussed accelerating progress in the bilateral ties. During the meeting, Jha expressed India's "consistent commitment" to the people of Sri Lanka.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Dissanayake on his poll win and said that the island country holds a special place in India's Neighbourhood First Policy and Vision SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region), which focusses on concerted cooperative measures for sustainable use of oceans and provides a framework for a safe, secure, and stable maritime domain in the region.

"India greatly values its close relationship with Sri Lanka. ThisIndia and Sri Lanka share relationship has become multifaceted and diverse, encompassing all areas of contemporary relevance, including connectivity, development partnership, cooperation in agriculture, power, education, human resource development and culture, greater economic engagement. The relationship has been further strengthened through bilateral exchanges, including at the highest level in the recent past, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

