EAM Jaishankar to meet US Secy of state Marco Rubio today, holds talks with Philippines Foreign Secy

New York [US], September 22 : External Affairs S Jaishankar, who arrived in New York on Sunday, is set to meet with United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio today, according to the US State Department's public schedule. This meeting is the first between the two diplomats since the imposition of 50 per cent tarrifs on Indian goods by the Donald Trump administartation, over New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil.

Rubio and Jaishankar last met in Washington in early July, and in January earlier this year.

Earlier the EAM met with Philippines Foreign Secretary Theresa P Lazaro on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

The two leaders recalled Philippine President Ferdinand Bongbong' Marcos Jr's visit to India in August and underlined the growing partnership between New Delhi and Manila.

Jaishankar took to X to post, "Pleased to meet Secretary of Foreign Affairs @SecLazaro of Philippines at the start of #UNGA80 in New York. We followed up on the recent State Visit of President @bongbongmarcos to India," he posted on X.

"Also discussed our cooperation in the UN and the Indo-Pacific region," Jaishankar said.

Lazaro also said their discussion reaffirmed the two countries' commitment as Strategic Partners "to actively develop cooperation in political, defence and security, the maritime domain, etc."

The meeting highlighted the strengthening of India-Philippines ties, especially in areas of security and maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

India and the Philippines established diplomatic relations in November 1949, and have since expanded their partnership across areas including trade, defence, maritime security, agriculture, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and digital technologies. Both nations also collaborate closely within ASEAN frameworks, with India's Comprehensive Strategic Partnership reinforcing regional engagement.

This year's UNGA coincides with several high-level events, including commemorations for the UN's 80th anniversary, a Climate Ambition Summit convened by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and a meeting marking 30 years since the Beijing Declaration on women's rights. (ANI

