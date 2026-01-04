EAM Jaishankar to visit France and Luxembourg, hold talks with leadership

New Delhi, Jan 4 External Affairs Minister (EAM), S. Jaishankar, will be on an official visit to France and Luxembourg from January 4-9. During his visit to France, the EAM will meet French leadership and hold talks with the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Jean Noel Barrot.

In a statement, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "They will discuss the progress made under the India-France Strategic Partnership and matters of global importance. EAM will also address the 31st edition of the French Ambassador’s Conference as the Guest of Honour."

During his visit to Luxembourg, EAM Jaishankar will hold talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Xavier Bettel and the senior leadership. He will also interact with the members of the Indian community in Luxembourg.

In November last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in South Africa's Johannesburg.

"Delighted to meet President Macron during the Johannesburg G20 Summit. We had an engaging exchange on different issues. India–France ties remain a force for global good," PM Modi posted on X after the meeting.

The two leaders had held a phone conversation in September last year, exchanging views on efforts towards bringing an end to the conflict in Ukraine while reiterating India’s consistent support for peaceful resolution of the issue and early restoration of peace and stability in the entire region.

They had also spoken over the phone on August 21, 2025, coordinating their positions on the war in Ukraine in order to move towards a just and lasting peace.

During their conversations over the past few months, the two leaders have reviewed and positively assessed the developments in bilateral cooperation across different sectors including economic, defence, science, technology and space. They had reaffirmed their commitment towards further strengthening of the India-France Strategic Partnership, in line with the Horizon 2047 Roadmap, the Indo-Pacific Roadmap and the Defence Industrial Roadmap.

PM Modi had thanked President Macron for accepting the invitation to the AI Impact Summit hosted by India in February 2026, and looked forward to welcoming the French leader in India.

"On trade issues, we agreed to strengthen our economic exchanges and our strategic partnership in all areas — this is the key to our sovereignty and independence. Following up on the AI Action Summit held in Paris last February, we are working towards the success of the AI Impact Summit to be held in New Delhi in 2026. For more effective multilateralism, we agreed to work closely together in preparation for the French presidency of the G7 and the Indian presidency of the BRICS in 2026," Macron had posted on X on August 21.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor