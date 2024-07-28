EAM Jaishankar unveils Mahatma Gandhi's bust in Tokyo

Tokyo, July 28 External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar began his Japan visit by unveiling a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Tokyo's Edogawa, on Sunday.

"Bapu's achievements continue to inspire us to this day and his message of peace and non-violence is timeless. His principles are even more relevant today when the world sees so much conflict, tension and polarization," the EAM said at the unveiling ceremony.

Edogawa Mayor Takeshi Saito, Japan's Parliamentary Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Masahiro Komura, Member of Parliament Hideo Onishi and several members of the Indian community also attended the event.

"Happy to learn from the Mayor that the park, close to the heart of Indian community in Tokyo, would also be soon named as the Gandhi Park," said Jaishankar.

"I was told this is a place, somebody called it Little India, I hope it becomes bigger, but this is a place where the Indian community in Tokyo lives and gathers in large numbers. And I cannot think of a more appropriate occasion and a better way of strengthening bonds between India and Japan than by this event," he added.

The EAM is in Tokyo to attend the eighth meeting of the Quad foreign ministers on Monday where the grouping - comprising of India, Japan, Australia and the United States - will review and build on continuing initiatives and announce deliverable outcomes.

