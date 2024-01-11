EAM Jaishankar, US State Secy Blinken discuss maritime security challenges, particularly Red Sea region

New Delhi [India], January 11 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held discussions with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday on several issues, including maritime security challenges, especially the Red Sea region and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Jaishankar also appreciated his insights on the ongoing situation in West Asia, including Gaza.

He further said that both ministers look forward to realising their extensive cooperation agenda for 2024.

EAM shared a post on X, stating, "A good discussion this evening with my friend US @SecBlinken. Our conversation focused on maritime security challenges, especially the Red Sea region. Appreciated his insights on ongoing situation in West Asia, including Gaza. Exchanged perspectives on developments pertaining to the Ukraine conflict. Looking forward to realizing our extensive cooperation agenda for 2024."

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar also held discussions with Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Senator Penny Wong, marking the first conversation of 2024 with Wong, and exchanged views on the state of the world.

"The first conversation of 2024 with @SenatorWong of Australia. Exchanged views on the state of the world and discussed our cooperation for this year, including through Quad," he posted on X.

Earlier in December, Blinken said the US has deepened its partnership with India. He said the country has elevated cooperation with India, Japan and Australia through the Quad.

"We've deepened our partnership with India. We've elevated cooperation through the Quad with India, Japan, Australia," the US State Secretary said in his remarks at an end-of-year press availability on Wednesday (US local time).

The Quad is a diplomatic network between Australia, India, Japan and the US.

According to a press release issued by the US State Department, Blinken said the US' partnerships in the Indo-Pacific have never been stronger.

He said the US is "working with the United Kingdom and Australia to produce nuclear-powered submarines. We launched new comprehensive strategic partnerships with Vietnam and Indonesia, a new Defense Cooperation Agreement with the Philippines, new trilateral initiatives with the Philippines and Japan, new embassies in the Solomon Islands and Tonga."

