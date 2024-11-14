EAM Jaishankar visits BAPS Temple in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 14 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday visited the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi.

Jaishankar said that the temple was a sign of friendship between India and UAE.

In a post on X, he said, "Received blessings at the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi today. A true symbol of India-UAE friendship and of peace, harmony and goodwill around the world."

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar visited the Bharat Mart site in Dubai.

In a post on X, he said, "Visited Bharat Mart site in Jebel Ali, Dubai today along with Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World. Once operationalised, this innovative logistics initiative will enhance India-UAE trade, deepen supply chains and bolster access for our MSMEs to global markets."

The EAM also launched his book, 'Why Bharat Matters' at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library in Dubai.

In a post on X, he said, "Participated in an interactive session at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, Dubai for the book launch of Why Bharat Matters. Spoke about grasping the global transformation underway and understanding the rise of Bharat."

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar interacted with the students of Symbiosis International University in Dubai and underlined opportunities for them in today's world.

In a post on X, he said, "Delighted to virtually interact with students of Symbiosis International University in Dubai today. Glad to note their interest in foreign policy and India's prominence in the global order. Underlined greater opportunities for Indian students in a changing world."

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday for an official visit.

Taking to social media platform X, the Consulate General of India in Dubai said that the EAM's visit aims to further strengthen bilateral ties and enhance cooperation between the two countries.

