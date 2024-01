EAM Jaishankar visits Smriti Mandir in Nagpur, pays tribute to RSS founder KB Hedgewar

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], January 13 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday visited Smriti Mandir in Nagpur and paid tributes to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder Dr KB Hedgewar.

He also paid tributes to param pujaniya Guruji at Smriti Mandir.

Sharing on social media x, EAM Jaishankar posted, "Paid my tributes to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh founder param pujaniya Dr. KB Hedgewar and param pujaniya Guruji at Smriti Mandir, Nagpur. smRtii mNdir naagpuur yethe, raassttriiy svyNsevk sNghaace sNsthaapk prm puujy ddoN ke. bii. hegddevaar aanni prmpuujy gurujii yaaNnaa maajhii vinmr shrddhaaNjlii arpnn kelii."

Earlier in the day, he also paid homage to Baba Saheb Ambedkar at Deeksha Bhoomi.

"Began my visit to Nagpur by paying homage to Bharat Ratna Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar at Deeksha Bhoomi," he posted on X.

EAM began his visit to Nagpur on early Saturday.

