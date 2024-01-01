EAM Jaishankar wishes citizens "joyful and prosperous" New Year

New Delhi [India], January 1 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday extended his greetings to the countrymen on the occasion of the start of the New Year.

Jaishankar said that he wishes that may 2024 brings "good health, happiness and prosperity" for everyone.

"Wishing everyone a joyful and prosperous 2024. May it bring good health, happiness and prosperity for all," Jaishankar posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished fellow countrymen a happy new year, saying that he hoped that 2024 would bring forth prosperity, peace and wonderful health for all.

"Wishing everyone a splendid 2024! May this year bring forth prosperity, peace and wonderful health for all," PM Modi posted on X.

President Droupadi Murmu extended her greetings on Monday, saying, "May the Year 2024 bring happiness, peace and prosperity for everyone. Let us welcome the New Year with a renewed commitment to contribute to inclusive and sustainable development".

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, too, extended his New Year greetings to fellow citizens, saying that he hoped 2024 would bring happiness to 'each and everyone'.

As the country ushered in 2024 with colourful celebrations and fervour, devotees were pictured making a beeline for popular shrines and other places of worship to offer their prayers on the first morning of the new year.

People across cities erupted in jubilation as the new year dawned and immersed themselves in unbridled celebrations long into the night.

Meanwhile, EAM Jaishankar completed his visit to Russia from December 25 to 29 as a part of the ongoing high-level exchanges between the two sides.

During the visit, he held meetings with President Vladimir Putin, his counterpart Sergey Lavrov and Deputy PM Denis Manturov.

Jaishankar underscored the significant progress in India-Russia bilateral trade, surpassing USD 50 billion and emphasised the potential for further growth and the need to give the trade relationship a more sustainable character.

