EAM Jaishankar wishes Kenya on their Independence Day
By ANI | Published: December 12, 2024 02:59 PM2024-12-12T14:59:45+5:302024-12-12T15:00:10+5:30
New Delhi [India], December 12 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday wished his Kenyan counterpart Musalia W Mudavadi on Jamhuri Day, or independence day.
Jaishankar shared an image of the International Yoga Day being celebrated in Kenya in July this year.
In a post on X, he said, "Greetings to FM Musalia W Mudavadi, the Government and people of Kenya on Jamhuri Day."
The Indian embassy in Kenya also extended its wishes on Kenyan independence day.
The Kenyan High Commission in India celebrated Jamhuri Day on December 10.
In a post on X, the Kenyan High Commission said, "Jamhuri day celebrations at the missions come a few days before the National celebration on 12th December."
The event saw participation from Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh.
"Kenya High Commission yesterday marked this year's Jamhuri Day celebrations at a colorful event. Hon'ble Kirti Vardhan Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs & Environment was our chief guest. The event was attended by High Commissioners/Ambassadors and Kenyans in India," the embassy said.
India played a significant role in Kenya's struggles for independence and self-rule; they have remained an important partner in Kenya's development agenda, supporting mainly education, trade, and investments, the embassy further added.
The celebrations of Jamhuri Day this year took place at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi, where Kenyan heads of state addressed the citizens.
India and Kenya are maritime neighbours. The contemporary ties between India and Kenya have now evolved into a robust and multi-faceted partnership, marked by regular high-level visits, increasing trade and investment as well as extensive people to people contacts, as per Indian High Commission in Kenya.
Following Kenyan independence in December 1963, a High Commission was established. India has had an Assistant High Commission in Mombasa.
