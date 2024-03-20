EAM Jaishankar wishes speedy recovery to Sadhguru after brain surgery

New Delhi [India], March 20 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wished spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, following his emergency brain surgery on Wednesday.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Deeply concerned on hearing about @SadhguruJV ji's surgery. Wish him a speedy and full recovery."

Earlier in the day, Sadhguru's Isha Foundation announced that the 66-year-old leader has "recently undergone a life-threatening medical situation" and added that "he is currently recovering well."

The surgery was carried out on March 17 at the Apollo Hospital in Delhi.

In a video posted by the Isha Foundation, Dr Vinit Suri, a senior consultant neurologist at Apollo Hospital who examined Sadhguru, said that the spiritual leader had been suffering from severe headaches for the last four weeks.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to spiritual leader Sadhguru who underwent emergency brain surgery and wished him good health and a speedy recovery.

"Spoke to @SadhguruJV Ji and wished him good health and a speedy recovery," the PM said in a post on X.

On March 17, the 66-year-old spiritual leader developed a decline in his level of consciousness with drowsiness and weakness in the left leg. He was then rushed to the medical facility.

The surgery was performed successfully and Sadhguru is now off the ventilator, the doctor said.

"Sadhguru is recovering very well, and the team of doctors who performed the surgery say his condition is improving beyond expectations," the Isha Foundation said.

