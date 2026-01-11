EAM Jaishankar's visit to France, Luxembourg reviewed ties, reflected India's growing engagement with Europe

New Delhi, Jan 11 External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar paid an official visit to the Republic of France and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, reflecting India's growing engagement with Europe, an official statement said on Sunday.

The visit was held from January 4 to January 9, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

During his visit to France, the External Affairs Minister called on French President Emmanuel Macron and held bilateral discussions with his counterpart, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, Jean-Noel Barrot.

The talks focused on the progress of bilateral ties in key areas and upcoming high-level political engagements.

In the context of the 'India–France Year of Innovation', the two sides explored ways to diversify cooperation in innovation and technology, startups, health, education and mobility.

Both leaders reviewed expanding collaboration in strategic areas such as defence, security, space, civil nuclear cooperation, maritime security, and the economy, while exchanging views on important global and regional developments.

At the invitation of the French Foreign Minister, Dr Jaishankar addressed the 31st Conference of Ambassadors of France as 'Guest of Honour', becoming the first non-European foreign minister to be accorded this distinction.

"In his address, the EAM underlined contemporary global shifts and highlighted the importance of strategic autonomy," the MEA said.

The External Affairs Minister also participated in the first India-Weimar Foreign Ministers' Meeting, which included the Foreign Ministers of France, Germany, and Poland.

During the meeting, he stressed the importance of deepening India–Europe and India–European Union relations.

In addition, Dr Jaishankar interacted with French parliamentarians, including members of the India-France Parliamentary Friendship Groups and the Parliamentary Defence and Foreign Affairs Committee. He also held discussions with International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol and UNESCO Director General Khaled El-Enany.

In Luxembourg, EAM Jaishankar had an audience with Grand Duke Guillaume and called on Prime Minister Luc Frieden.

He also held bilateral talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Xavier Bettel.

The discussions reviewed the full spectrum of India–Luxembourg relations, including political cooperation, trade and investment, financial services, innovation, digital technologies, space cooperation, and people-to-people ties, alongside exchanges on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

EAM Jaishankar also addressed members of the Indian community in Luxembourg, acknowledging their role in strengthening ties between the two countries and enhancing India's profile in the region.

According to the MEA, the visit underscored the importance India attaches to its bilateral relations with France and Luxembourg, as well as its broader partnership with the European Union, highlighting the growing convergence of interests between India and Europe in an evolving global landscape.

