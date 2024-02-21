EAM S Jaishankar, Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis hold talks in Delhi

New Delhi [India], February 21 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Delhi on Wednesday. Jaishankar stated that he valued Mitsotakis' commitment to enhancing ties between India and Greece.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Delighted to call on Prime Minister @kmitsotakis of Greece today. Valued his commitment to enhancing India-Greece ties. Look forward to the strengthening of our strategic partnership."

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who is on a state visit to India, arrived in the national capital on Tuesday. Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi welcomed the Greek PM at the airport. Notably, Mitsotakis is the Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker at the Raisina Dialogue 2024, which is scheduled to take place from February 21-23.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson stated, "Warm welcome to PM @kmitsotakis of the Hellenic Republic as he arrives in New Delhi on his first State Visit to India. Received by MoS @M_Lekhiat the airport. PM Mitsotakis is the Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker at #RaisinaDialogue2024."

Mitsotakis is accompanied by senior officials and a high-powered business delegation. Earlier, Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis arrived in New Delhi to attend the Raisina Dialogue. He met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday, and the two leaders discussed the strengthening of India-Greece and India-Europe cooperation.

During his visit to India, he will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Greek counterpart, Mitsotakis will hold bilateral discussions. PM Modi will also host a lunch banquet in honour of the visiting dignitary.

Notably, this is the first bilateral Head of State or Head of Government level visit from Greece to India after 15 years, the last Prime Ministerial visit from Greece to India took place in 2008. PM Modi had visited Athens on 25 August 2023.

In a press release, Ministry of External Affairs stated, "Prime Minister Mitsotakis's visit is expected to further strengthen and deepen the strategic partnership between India and Greece."

Notably, India-Greece relations have been elevated to 'Strategic Partnership' during PM Modi's visit to Greece in August 2023. Mitsotakis will also visit Mumbai before returning to Athens.

