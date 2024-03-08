EAM S. Jaishankar meets Shinzo Abe's wife, hands over PM Modi's personal letter

Tokyo, March 8 External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met Akie Abe, wife of late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and handed over a personal letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

In the letter, PM Modi conveyed his condolences on the recent demise of Yoko Abe, the mother of Shinzo Abe.

"On my visit to Tokyo this time, met with Mrs Akie Abe, wife of late PM Shinzo Abe... Handed over a personal letter from PM @narendramodi conveying his condolences on the recent passing away of Mrs Yoko Abe, mother of the late PM," EAM Jaishankar said in a post on X.

In his meeting with Akie Abe, S. Jaishankar also recalled Shinzo Abe's invaluable contribution to the advancement of India-Japan relations.

Following Shinzo Abe's death in 2022, PM Modi in an emotional message expressed grief and shock at the "tragic demise of one of his dearest friends", and also attended the state funeral of the leader.

He called Abe a "towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator" who dedicated his life to making Japan and the world a better place.

India had announced a one-day national mourning as a mark of respect for PM Abe, who was shot dead while making a campaign speech.

Having served as the Asian nation's longest-serving prime minister from 2006 to 2007, and then again from 2012 to 2020, Shinzo Abe worked hard to bolster India-Japan relations, which were accorded "top priority" under his tenure.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor