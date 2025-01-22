EAM S Jaishankar Meets US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Attends First Quad Meeting After Donald Trump’s Oath

The External Affairs Minister of India (EAM), Dr S Jaishankar, held a bilateral meeting with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and participated in the first Quad meeting, which was held after Donald Trump's oath-taking ceremony as 47th US President.

The US Department of State issued a statement on its official website regarding the meeting between Jaishankar and Rubio. "External Affairs Minister Jaishankar affirmed a shared commitment to continuing to strengthen the partnership between the United States and India," stamen reads.

VIDEO | External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) met newly-appointed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (@secrubio) in Washington.



(Source: Third Party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/TosDh56U3Z — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 22, 2025

"They discussed a wide range of topics, including regional issues and opportunities to further deepen the US-India relationship, in particular on critical and emerging technologies, defence cooperation, energy, and on advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific region," it said.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar today in Washington, DC Secretary Rubio. External Affairs Minister Jaishankar affirmed a shared commitment to continuing to strengthen the partnership between the United States and… pic.twitter.com/vAtPQm1DZh — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2025

Also Read | EAM Jaishankar flags Rubio's first bilateral was with him.

"Secretary Rubio also emphasized the Trump Administration’s desire to work with India to advance economic ties and address concerns related to irregular migration: US Department of State," the statement concluded.

Delighted to meet @secrubio for his first bilateral meeting after assumption of office as Secretary of State.



Reviewed our extensive bilateral partnership, of which @secrubio has been a strong advocate.



Also exchanged views on a wide range of regional and global issues.



Look… pic.twitter.com/NVpBUEAyHK — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 21, 2025

EAM S Jaishankar, after meeting with Rubio, said, "Delighted to meet @secrubio for his first bilateral meeting after assumption of office as Secretary of State. Reviewed our extensive bilateral partnership, of which @secrubio has been a strong advocate. Also exchanged views on a wide range of regional and global issues. Look forward to closely working with him to advance our strategic cooperation."

Great to meet NSA @michaelgwaltz again this afternoon.



Discussed strengthening our friendship to ensure mutual benefit and enhance global stability and prosperity.



Looking forward to working together on an active and outcome oriented agenda.



🇮🇳 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/LUlc1WBbWm — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 21, 2025

EAM S Jaishankar also took social media platform X to inform about meeting with US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz. EAM said, "Discussed strengthening our friendship to ensure mutual benefit and enhance global stability and prosperity. Looking forward to working together on an active and outcome oriented agenda."

The meeting with Rubio after taking office which underlined the importance being given to India in the new Trump administration. S Jaishankar also took part in the first Quad meeting which took place just after the inauguration of the Trump administration.

Attended a productive Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting today in Washington DC. Thank @secrubio for hosting us and FMs @SenatorWong & Takeshi Iwaya for their participation.



Significant that the Quad FMM took place within hours of the inauguration of the Trump Administration. This… pic.twitter.com/uGa4rjg1Bw — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 21, 2025

The meeting was also attended by foreign ministers, Takeshi Iwaya from Japan and Penny Wong from Australia. Taking to X after the meeting, Jaishankar said, “Attended a productive Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting today in Washington DC. Thank @secrubio for hosting us and FMs @SenatorWong and Takeshi Iwaya for their participation."