EAM S Jaishankar participates in 23rd Council of Ministers meeting of Indian Ocean Rim Association in Colombo

New Delhi [India], October 12 : India participated in the 23rd Council of Ministers (COM) meeting and the 25th Committee of Senior Officials of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) held in Colombo, Sri Lanka, led by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

India assumed the role of the Vice Chair of IORA for the year 2023-25 in this meeting, followed by the Chairmanship in 2025-27.

"Prior to this meeting, the IORA Senior Officials reviewed the entire range of IORA's ongoing and future work and activities for 2022-27," the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official statement.

The COM adopted the Colombo Communique and the 'IORA Vision 2030 and Beyond', among other IORA-related documents.

Moreover, EAM Jaishankar called on Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe during his visit to Colombo at the President's Secretariat.

"Both sides exchanged the following agreements," the statement said.

The agreements included the letter of exchange and acceptance regarding Phase 4 of the flagship Indian Housing Project for the construction of 10,000 houses in the plantation areas; and the infusion of additional funds in nine ongoing High Impact Community Development projects.

Additionally, inaugurations were also done virtually at a ceremony presided over by President Wickremesinghe. It included 126 houses in Badulla, Matale and Matara districts under phase 3 of the Indian Housing project; 48 houses in Matale and Puttalam districts under the Model Village Housing project; 64 houses in Hambantota and Jaffna districts under Gram Shakthi projects.

Moreover, "a joint logo was also launched commemorating 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries," the statement said.

Both leaders also witnessed the signing of a Joint Venture Shareholders' agreement between the National Dairy and Development Board (NDDB), Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation and the Cargills Group of Sri Lanka.

Moreover, the venture will "strengthen the Sri Lankan dairy sector," the statement added.

EAM S Jaishankar landed in Colombo on Tuesday for a three-day visit. This is the external affairs minister's second visit to Sri Lanka this year. During the visit, Jaishankar will have bilateral meetings in Sri Lanka.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar has said India's commitment to the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) is deeply rooted in the principles of peaceful coexistence, shared prosperity, and regional collaboration.

The Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) is an inter-governmental organisation aimed at strengthening regional cooperation and sustainable development within the Indian Ocean region through its 23 Member States and 11 Dialogue Partners.

