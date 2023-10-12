EAM S Jaishankar reviews preparations for "Operation Ajay", registration for Indians in Israel begins

New Delhi [India], October 12 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar chaired a meeting today to review preparations for "Operation Ajay", to bring back Indian citizens stuck in Israel.

The registration for Indian citizens has begun on Thursday, according to sources.

India on Wednesday launched 'Operation Ajay' to bring back its citizens stuck in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

Ministry of External Affairs Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi took to his social media 'X' and stated, that the MEA team stands ready to assist Indian citizens to return home.

"EAM @DrSJaishankar chaired a meeting today to review preparations for #OperationAjay. #TeamMEA stands ready to assist our citizens to return home," the post read.

"EAM @DrSJaishankar chaired a meeting today to review preparations for #OperationAjay. #TeamMEA stands ready to assist our citizens to return home."

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Operation Ajay to bring back Indian citizens stuck in Israel, registration of Indians began on Thursday, according to sources.

There are around 18,000 Indian citizens in Israel, including 1 thousand Indian students, Israel's Consulate General to Midwest India, Kobbi Shoshani said.

According to the officials, the first flight is likely to depart from Tel Aviv on Thursday evening, sources said.

Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in Israel shared an update on their social media stating that Deputy Chief of Mission Rajiv Bodwade and Commercial Representative Naveen Ramakrishna had interacted with Indian companies in Israel to extend all possible help.

"DCM Rajiv Bodwade and Commercial Rep Naveen Ramakrishna interacted with Indian companies in Israel to help clear their doubts and extend all possible help," the Indian embassy in Israel said.

"DCM Rajiv Bodwade and Commercial Rep Naveen Ramakrishna interacted with Indian companies in Israel to help clear their doubts and extend all possible help."

Meanwhile, Israel's Consul General to Midwest India, Kobbi Shoshani on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching 'Operation Ajay', under which India is planning to bring back around 18,000 Indians in Israel.

Shoshani further emphasized that Israel loved and respected the Indian business community in Israel as it contributed a lot to their economy.

"The Indian business community that we love and respect so much contribute to our economy in a big way," he added.

Additionally, Israel's Consul General stressed that the Israeli government is doing its best to assist the Indian embassy in Tel Aviv in Operation Ajay.

Earlier on Wednesday, in a message to the Indian diaspora residing in Israel, the Indian Ambassador to Israel Sanjeev Singla said that the situation is being monitored "very closely" and that the embassy is working round the clock to keep the Indian nationals safe.

"All of us are going through very difficult times, but please do remain calm and vigilant and follow the local security guidelines," he added.

The Embassy of India, Tel Aviv, Israel has issued an important advisory to Indian citizens in Israel about the ongoing developments in Israel requesting Indian citizens to remain vigilant, observe safety protocols exercise caution, and stay close to safety shelters as advised by the local Government authorities.

As the war between Israel and Hamas intensifies, the Indian Embassy in Israel has set up a 24-hour helpline number +972-35226748 and +972-543278392 or cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in for Indian citizens who need assistance amid the ongoing conflict or wish to register with the Embassy.

