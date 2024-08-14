EAM S Jaishankar welcomes German MPs to India

New Delhi [India], August 14 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday welcomed German MPs Jurgen Hardt and Ralph Brinkhaus to India.

In a post on X, the External Affairs Minister said, "A good conversation with German Bundestag MPs @juergenhardt and @rbrinkhaus today in Delhi. Appreciate their strong and consistent support for the growth of ties. Also exchanged views on developments in our respective regions."

Earlier on August 12, the German Embassy in India, in collaboration with Fraunhofer, hosted a conference titled "Sustainability: The Technology Imperative for Our Future: German Innovations in India" in New Delhi on Monday.

The event marked a milestone in deepening the technological and sustainable innovation ties between India and Germany, featuring top German industry leaders and a knowledge paper.

The conference gathered CEOs and senior executives from leading German companies, including Mercedes Benz, SAP, MERCK, Continental, Daimler Truck, FESTO, Siemens Healthineers, Bosch Global Software Technologies, and Infineon.

A key highlight of the event was the launch of the knowledge paper titled "From India to the World: How India Can Transform into a Global Product Development and Innovation Hub."

This comprehensive document was co-authored by Anandi Iyer, Director of Fraunhofer India; Soumya Gopinathan from Mercedes Benz Research Development India; and Dr Fabian Hecklau from Fraunhofer Institute of Production Systems and Design Technology, Berlin. The paper provides insights and recommendations on how India can leverage its potential to become a global leader in product development and technological innovation.

On August 13, German Ambassador Phillip Ackerman was present at the joint exercise Tarang Shakti in Silur, Tamil Nadu.

Germany's air force has been taking part in exercise Tarang-Shakti along with NATO partners France, Spain and the UK. It was the first time that German forces conducted exercises with India.

"These guys are absolutely incredible! Amazing airshow in Sulur, closely integrated. Great moment to see the Eurofighter silhouette up in Indian skies! #TarangShakti - military cooperation on the next level, for a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific," Ambassador Ackerman said.

