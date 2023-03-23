Earth Hour: BSES urges 48L consumers to 'switch-off' lights on Mar 25

New Delhi, March 23 Owing to Earth Hour on March 25 from 8.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m., BSES Rajdhani Power Limited has urged its consumers to switch off their electrical appliances and non-essential lighting fixtures on Saturday.

Earth Hour is an initiative of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) which was started in 2007.

"We sincerely appeal to our over 4.8 million (48 lakh) consumers and around two million residents in our area to make the right choice for the planet and for the future generations that will inherit it. This Earth Hour, 'switch-off and invest in our planet'. Citizens can help protect the natural world to safeguard our future," said BSES in a statement.

"As conscientious corporate citizens, we also urge consumers to adopt a sustainable way of life and adopt green options like solar energy, EVs and energy efficiency as a way of life. We urge our consumers to join our thousands of other BSES roof-top consumers in harnessing the power of the sun," it added.

Speaking about the essence of Earth Hour, WWF-India spokesperson said that this year, Earth Hour 2023 is asking individuals, communities and businesses to join the biggest hour for Earth, by switching off and giving an hour by doing something positive for the planet.

"Anyone, anywhere can join the biggest hour for Earth. While landmarks and homes across the country and world switch off all non-essential lights, we're also asking individuals to 'witch off' in other ways, by providing 60 minutes from their daily schedule and engaging in any activity of their choice that helps celebrate our planet," said the spokesperson.

We acknowledge the efforts of BSES who have been supporting Earth Hour for many years now. For years, they have consistently spread the message amongst their users urging them to adopt a sustainable lifestyle and give back to our planet," the spokesperson added.

The discom announced that BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) will also switch off all non-essential lights at their over 400 offices, spread across an area of around 950 sq kms, during the appointed hour (8:30 to 9:30 p.m.) on March 25.

