Earthquake in Afghanistan: Three Jolts in Less Than 24 Hours

Yestearday an earthquake was felt in Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir. The epicenter of the earthquake was in Afghanistan and its intensity was measured at 6.1 here. The tremors of the earthquake were felt at 2:50 in the afternoon. After which Afghanistan again experinced a jolt of 4.4 magnitude quake on Friday morning.

Now According to National Center for Seismology Afghanistan has experinced three earthquakes in less than 24 hours, with latest of 4.4 magnitude at 9.40am on firday. Before that, the earthquake occurred at 4.51 am and was at a depth of 17 kilometres.