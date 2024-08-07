Earthquake in California: Quake Magnitude 5.2 Hits Los Angeles; Videos Emerge

An earthquake northwest of Los Angeles shook Southern California on Tuesday night, but there were no immediate reports of damage. Officials are reporting that at least 31 aftershocks have been felt throughout the area after a 5.2 magnitude earthquake rattled Southern California Tuesday.

The US Geological Survey said the 5.2-magnitude temblor struck at 9:09 p.m. and was centered near Mettler, an unincorporated area in Kern County about 85 miles (137 kilometers) from downtown Los Angeles. Authorities in Los Angeles and other affected communities were checking for damage to infrastructure.

An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale struck parts of southern California near the city of Bakersfield. The quake caused many residents in the affected areas, ranging from… pic.twitter.com/u7ZD0nYwkz — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) August 7, 2024

The earthquake was felt at Dodger Stadium in the middle of the seventh inning of a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Philadelphia Phillies, but the quake garnered no discernable reaction from the crowd. The Kern County Fire Department said in a social media post that firefighters in the area would survey their districts.