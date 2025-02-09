Earthquake in Caribbean: Quake of Magnitude 7.6 Hits Cayman Islands, Tsunami Warning Issued

A tsunami and warning have been issued in the western Caribbean after a 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck the Cayman Islands on Saturday night, February 8. Earlier, Tsunami alerts were also issued for Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. However, later, it was declared clear.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), a strong earthquake with an epicentre at a depth of 10 kilometres and coordinates 17.64 North latitude and 82.46 West longitude struck the Cayman Islands Region at 4:53:14 IST.

“The Cayman Islands is under a Tsunami threat. Residents living near the coastline are encouraged to move inland," the government of the Cayman Islands Hazard Management Agency said.

The authorities asked residents to move higher areas from along the coast as it warned of possible tsunami within an hour.