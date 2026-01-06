Earthquake in Japan: Quake of Magnitude 6.2 Hits Shimane Prefecture (Watch Videos)
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: January 6, 2026 07:42 IST2026-01-06T07:42:01+5:302026-01-06T07:42:15+5:30
An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 on the Richter scale struck Japan's Shimane region on Tuesday, January 6. According to ...
An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 on the Richter scale struck Japan's Shimane region on Tuesday, January 6. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) the quake occurred in the eastern part of Shimane Prefecture.
The quake had an intensity of upper 5 on the Japanese scale of 0 to 7 in the hardest-hit areas of Shimane and Tottori prefectures. According to the Japan Times, the jolt measuring a strong 5 was felt at around 10.18 am. However, no tsunami threat was issued.
Also Read | Hindu factory owner shot dead by assailants in Jesore-Bangladesh.
The initial quake was followed by a magnitude 5.1 temblor, measuring a lower 5 on the intensity scale, at 10.28 am.
i live in japan and there is earthquake near where i live— 丸の内二郎系屋台さん (@marunojiroukei) January 6, 2026
not strong, but can feel
tenmasan bobblehead tell me i not hallucinating
thank you tenmasan
you could safe life!#kanpainikipic.twitter.com/Gl28uy5Y3x
M6.3 Video Earthquake in Hiezu, Japan Jan 6, 2026— Earthquake Videos (@RodrigoNech561) January 6, 2026
MMI: VIII#earthquake#sismo#Terremoto#地震#japan#BREAKINGpic.twitter.com/pmZW1S5v2Q
Videos posted online captured the moment tremors were felt. Shaking hoem items, office which has created panic. Residents were seen quickly moving out of the their apartments.Open in app