Earthquake in Japan: Quake of Magnitude 6.2 Hits Shimane Prefecture (Watch Videos)

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 on the Richter scale struck Japan's Shimane region on Tuesday, January 6. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) the quake occurred in the eastern part of Shimane Prefecture.

The quake had an intensity of upper 5 on the Japanese scale of 0 to 7 in the hardest-hit areas of Shimane and Tottori prefectures. According to the Japan Times, the jolt measuring a strong 5 was felt at around 10.18 am. However, no tsunami threat was issued.

The initial quake was followed by a magnitude 5.1 temblor, measuring a lower 5 on the intensity scale, at 10.28 am.

i live in japan and there is earthquake near where i live

not strong, but can feel

tenmasan bobblehead tell me i not hallucinating

thank you tenmasan

you could safe life!#kanpainikipic.twitter.com/Gl28uy5Y3x — 丸の内二郎系屋台さん (@marunojiroukei) January 6, 2026

Videos posted online captured the moment tremors were felt. Shaking hoem items, office which has created panic. Residents were seen quickly moving out of the their apartments.