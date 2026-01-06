Earthquake in Japan: Quake of Magnitude 6.2 Hits Shimane Prefecture (Watch Videos)

January 6, 2026

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 on the Richter scale struck Japan's Shimane region on Tuesday, January 6. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) the quake occurred in the eastern part of Shimane Prefecture.

The quake had an intensity of upper 5 on the Japanese scale of 0 to 7 in the hardest-hit areas of Shimane and Tottori prefectures. According to the Japan Times,  the jolt measuring a strong 5 was felt at around 10.18 am. However, no tsunami threat was issued.

The initial quake was followed by a magnitude 5.1 temblor, measuring a lower 5 on the intensity scale, at 10.28 am.

Videos posted online captured the moment tremors were felt. Shaking hoem items, office which has created panic. Residents were seen quickly moving out of the their apartments.

