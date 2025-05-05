Earthquake In Pakistan: 4.2 Magnitude Tremor Jolts Region, No Casualties Reported

Amid the India Pakistan war tension, A 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck Pakistan on Monday at 16:00:05 IST, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). This marks the second seismic event to hit the country in less than a week, raising concerns about recurring tectonic activity in the region.

As of now, there are no reports of casualties or major damage. The NCS continues to track aftershocks and assess the impact of these frequent tremors.