Earthquake in Pakistan: Quake of magnitude 4.6 on Richter Scale Hits

Pakistan has once again been shaken amid tensions with India. This time it is not from any Indian missile or drone but from an earthquake. An quake of magnitude 4.6 on Richter scale struck the Asian country on Monday afternoon, May 12. The depth of the tremor was 10 kilometers, as per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to the NCS, the latitude of the earthquake was 29.12N and the longitude 67.26 E. "EQ of M: 4.6, On: 12/05/2025 13:26:32 IST, Lat: 29.12 N, Long: 67.26 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan," NCS in a post on X.

The latest tremors came days after a 4.0-magnitude earthquake hit Pakistan on Friday and Saturday. According to the map shared by NCS, the epicentre of the earthquake was in the Balochistan region, which is near the border with Afghanistan. The tremors were also felt in Quetta and nearby towns such as Chaman and Sibi. However, there have been no immediate reports of any damage or casualties so far.

This is the second quake after May 9, when a quake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richer scale struck Balochistan. According to reports, Pakistan is located in a seismically active zone at the junction of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates.