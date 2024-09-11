Earthquake in Pakistan: 5.8 Magnitude Quake Hits Punjab Province, Tremors Felt in Delhi and Nearby Areas (Watch Video)

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter Scale struck Pakistan's Punjab Province on Wednesday, September 11. The quake, which had its epicentre 25 km southwest of Karor in Pakistan's Punjab province, was felt across the region, including in India's national capital of New Delhi and surrounding areas.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the quake struck at 12:58 PM. "EQ of M: 5.8, On: 11/09/2024 12:58:03 IST, Lat: 31.25 N, Long: 70.52 E, Depth: 33 Km, Location: Pakistan," said NCS in a post on X.

The seismic activity affected a wide region, including Afghanistan, and parts of North India in New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir. Tremors were also reported in Islamabad and Lahore.

Videos and photos shared by netzines on social media show ceiling fans shaking briefly during the earthquake in north India and other states. "This was quite of a jolt," a user from Rajasthan's Bikaner wrote on X while sharing a video of his home ceiling fan shaking due to tremors.

This was the second earthquake of mild tremors in the National Capital and its nearby areas within two weeks of time. On August 29, a 5.7 magnitude earthquake on the Richter Scale struck Afghanistan, originating 255 kilometres beneath the Earth's surface.