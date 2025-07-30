Earthquake in Russia: Quake of Magnitude 8.0 Strikes Kamchatka Peninsula; Tsunami Warning Issued

Japan's meteorological agency issued a tsunami warning for the Pacific coast on Wednesday, July 30, after an earthquake of magnitude 8.0 struck the Russian coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula. The advisory for a tsunami predicted up to 3 meters across the Pacific coast of Japan, possibly starting to arrive along the northern Japanese coasts in less than half an hour after the alert.

The National Weather Service's Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre warned of a possible tsunami in the US state of Hawaii. It said a high wave had been generated by the quake and could damage the coastlines of all the Hawaiian islands. The warning stated, "Urgent action should be taken to protect lives and property. " The first waves were expected around 7 p.m. local time.

The Japanese meteorological agency reported that the quake occurred at around 8.25 am with a magnitude of 8.0. The quake was about 250 kilometres away from Hokkaido, Japan's northernmost of the country's four big islands, and was felt only slightly, according to Japan's NHK television.

The U.S. Geological Survey said it hit at a depth of 19.3 kilometres (12 miles). The USGS said shortly after initial reports that the quake's strength was 8.7 magnitude.

A Tsunami Watch Has been Issued for The West Coast of The United States. The Whole State of Hawaii And a Warning in The Far East of Russia After a Now Reported 8.7 Magnitude Earthquake Off The Coast of Kamchatka, Biggest Since 2011.

Alerts Japan, Alaska and Guam as Well. Prayers. pic.twitter.com/90R0BpCyeL — Sputnik (@VasBroughtToX) July 30, 2025

Visuals shared on the social media platform X show vehicles shaking, and items at home were also seen moving due to powerful jolts. One video shows bottles of wine from a winery falling on the ground due to heavy shaking.

WATCH: View from Severo-Kurilsk, Russia as first waves of tsunami from powerful earthquake hits town. Video by Roman Davis. pic.twitter.com/K7hwr5X0JX — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) July 30, 2025

Tsunami sirens go off in Yokohama, Japan. Another video shows the first waves of a tsunami hitting the town of Severo-Kurilsk, Russia, sweeping away coastal buildings. The Honolulu Department of Emergency Management in Hawaii calls for the evacuation of some coastal areas after the earthquake in Russia and says destructive tsunami waves are expected.