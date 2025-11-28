Earthquake of 3.0 magnitude strikes Bhutan

Thimpu [Bhutan], November 28 : An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 struck Bhutan on Friday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 5km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

"EQ of M: 3.0, On: 28/11/2025 16:25:05 IST, Lat: 27.02 N, Long: 89.20 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Bhutan," NCS said in a post on X.

Earlier on November 23, an earthquake of magnitude 3.9 struck Bhutan at a depth of 10km.

"EQ of M: 3.9, On: 23/11/2025 14:42:21 IST, Lat: 27.36 N, Long: 91.39 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Bhutan," NCS said in a post on X.

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes travel shorter distances to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

Bhutan, like the rest of the world, has not been spared by the fury of natural hazards and is susceptible to many kinds of them. Geophysically, Bhutan is located in the young Himalayan Mountains and considered to be one of the most seismically active zones in the world, the Asian Disaster Reduction Centre stated.

As per the Indian Seismic Code, Bhutan falls within seismic zones IV and V, which are the most active zones. Considering the location and, as evidenced by past earthquakes, earthquakes are among the most imminent hazards in Bhutan. As a result of global warming, Glacier Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) poses another risk to the people of Bhutan. Due to climate change, the strong seasonal winds have become one of the hazards in Bhutan, causing significant damage to the rural homes.

The 2011 and 2013 windstorms caused a huge damage to rural homes in Bhutan. Other hazards, such as landslides, flash floods, and forest/structural fires, also hit the country, causing significant losses to properties and lives, the Asian Disaster Reduction Centre stated.

