Earthquake of 4.3 magnitudes rocks Pakistan

An earthquake of 4.3 magnitudes rocked Pakistan around 11:20 am on Wednesday, said National Center for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 29-12-2021, 11:20:20 IST, Lat: 29.89 & Long: 70.11, Depth: 10 Km ,Region: Pakistan," tweeted NCS.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor