Earthquake of 4.4 magnitude hits Afghanistan’s Fayzabad

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 4 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter Scale jolted Afghanistan’s Fayzabad on Monday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The earthquake occurred at 07:08 am (IST) on Monday. According to NCS, the earthquake struck at a depth of 158 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 04-09-2023, 07:08:57 IST, Lat: 35.41 & Long: 71.20, Depth: 158 Km, Location: 196km SSE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," NCS said on X.

Earlier, on August 28, an earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter Scale jolted parts of Afghanistan.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country. NCS maintains a National Seismological Network of 155 stations each having state-of-the-art equipment.

