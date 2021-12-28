Earthquake of 4.4 magnitude hits Kabul

An earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale hit Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Tuesday, as per the National Centre for Seismology.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.4, Occurred on 28-12-2021, 17:20:03 IST, Lat: 29.94 & Long: 68.06, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 524 km SSW of Kabul, Afghanistan," NCS tweeted.

Further details are awaited.

