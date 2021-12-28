Earthquake of 4.4 magnitude hits Kabul

By ANI | Published: December 28, 2021 05:52 PM2021-12-28T17:52:08+5:302021-12-28T18:00:07+5:30

An earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale hit Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Tuesday, as per the National Centre for Seismology.

Earthquake of 4.4 magnitude hits Kabul | Earthquake of 4.4 magnitude hits Kabul

Earthquake of 4.4 magnitude hits Kabul

Next

An earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale hit Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Tuesday, as per the National Centre for Seismology.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.4, Occurred on 28-12-2021, 17:20:03 IST, Lat: 29.94 & Long: 68.06, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 524 km SSW of Kabul, Afghanistan," NCS tweeted.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :KabulAfghanistanNcs