Earthquake of 4.4 magnitude strikes Myanmar

Naypyidaw [Myanmar], February 17 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale was recorded in Myanmar on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The tremors were felt at 9:25:24 Indian Standard Time (IST).

The epicentre of the quake was registered at latitude 22.96 and longitude 93.77 at a depth of 47 km, according to the NCS.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 17-02-2024, 09:25:24 IST, Lat: 22.96 & Long: 93.77, Depth: 47 Km ,Location: Myanmar for more information Download the BhooKamp App," the NCS posted on X.

So far, no casualty or loss of property has been reported.

Further details are awaited.

Last month, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter Scale jolted Myanmar on January 12, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the NCS, the earthquake struck at 07:23 am (IST), at a depth of 88 kilometres.

