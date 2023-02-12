Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude strikes Indonesia's Papua

A 4.5 magnitude earthquake hit near the north coast of Papua, Indonesia on Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake hit Papua, Indonesia at 10:43:51 (UTC) at a depth of 44.1 km.

According to USGS, the latitude and longitude of the earthquake were found to be 1.594°S and 134.193°E respectively.

Papua is Indonesia's easternmost province. It encompasses the western half of New Guinea and several other islands. No injuries have been reported.

Further details are awaited.

Recently, at least four people were killed after a 5.1 magnitude quake shook the capital of Papua province in Indonesia, The Jakarta Post reported.

"The 5.1-magnitude quake hit around 1.28 pm (0628 GMT) on land just southwest of Jayapura city at a depth of 22 kilometres," the US Geological Survey said.

Talking about the incident, Asep Khalid, head of the Jayapura Disaster Mitigation Agency, said in a press release that a cafe collapsed and fell into the sea, resulting in the death of four persons.

The four victims had been to a cafe when the quake caused the building to collapse, said Asep said in a statement. The quake was felt strongly for two to three seconds, causing panic amongst residents, he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

