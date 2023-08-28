Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 28 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter Scale jolted parts of Afghanistan on Monday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The earthquake occurred at 20:05 am (IST) on Monday. According to NCS, the earthquake struck at a depth of 173 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 28-08-2023, 10:05:08 IST, Lat: 36.41 & Long: 70.44, Depth: 173 Km, Location: Afghanistan," NCS said on 'X', formerly known as Twitter.

Earlier, on August 18, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter Scale jolted areas 423 kilometres west of Afghanistan's Kabul.

The earthquake occurred at 9:16 pm (IST) on Friday. According to NCS, the earthquake struck at a depth of 100 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 18-08-2023, 21:16:05 IST, Lat: 33.92 & Long: 64.67, Depth: 100 Km, Location: 423km W of Kabul, Afghanistan," NCS had said on 'X'.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country. NCS maintains a National Seismological Network of 155 stations each having state-of-the-art equipment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor