Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude jolts Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], February 18 : An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale was recorded in Afghanistan on Sunday evening, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the NCS, the tremors were felt at about 4:50 pm. The depth of the quake was recorded at 15 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.1, Occurred on 18-02-2024, 16:50:32 IST, Lat: 36.68 & Long: 66.75, Depth: 15 Km , Location: Afghanistan," the NCS said in a post on X.

Further details awaited.

