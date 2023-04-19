Earthquake of 6.1 magnitude jolts Papua New Guinea

Port Moresby [Papua New Guinea], April 19 : An earthquake of Magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale hit the New Britain Region of Papua New Guinea on Wednesday afternoon, 464 kilometres North East of the Capital, Port Moresby, National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 19-04-2023, 14:36:04 IST, Lat: -6.01 and Long: 149.58, Depth: 50 Km, Location: 464km NE of Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea," National Center for Seismology (NCS) tweeted on Wednesday.

No casualties have yet been reported. Further details are awaited.

