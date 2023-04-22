Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude rocks Timor-Leste's Dili
By ANI | Published: April 22, 2023 03:13 PM 2023-04-22T15:13:51+5:30 2023-04-22T15:15:03+5:30
Dili [Timor-Leste], April 22 : An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck the northern part of Dili, in the Asian ...
Dili [Timor-Leste], April 22 : An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck the northern part of Dili, in the Asian country of Timor-Leste on Saturday at 13:53 pm (local time, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.
According to NCS, the earthquake struck at a depth of 51 kms.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 22-04-2023, 13:53:47 IST, Lat: 5.35 & Long: 125.69, Depth: 51 Km, Location:356km N of Dili, Timor-Leste," NCS tweeted.
No casualties have been reported yet. Further details are awaited.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app