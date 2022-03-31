Earthquake of 7.0 magnitude hits Tadine, New Caledonia
By ANI | Published: March 31, 2022 12:38 PM2022-03-31T12:38:29+5:302022-03-31T12:45:07+5:30
A 7.0 magnitude earthquake jolted 279 km east-south-east of Tadine, New Caledonia at 0544 GMT on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 22.579 degrees south latitude and 170.3537 degrees east longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)
( With inputs from ANI )
