Earthquake of 7.0 magnitude hits Tadine, New Caledonia

A 7.0 magnitude earthquake jolted 279 km east-south-east of Tadine, New Caledonia at 0544 GMT on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 22.579 degrees south latitude and 170.3537 degrees east longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor