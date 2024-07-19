Earthquake of 7.1 magnitude rocks Chile-Argentina border

Santiago [Chile], July 19 : An earthquake of magnitude 7.1 on the Richter scale rocked the Chile-Argentina Border Region on Friday.

The depth of the earthquake is 115km, as reported by the National Center for Seismology.

In a post on X, the Indian nodal agency said, "EQ of M: 7.1, On: 19/07/2024 07:20:47 IST, Lat: 23.06 S, Long: 67.78 W, Depth: 115 Km, Location: Chile-Argentina Border Region."

EQ of M: 7.1, On: 19/07/2024 07:20:47 IST, Lat: 23.06 S, Long: 67.78 W, Depth: 115 Km, Location: Chile-Argentina Border Region. For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/Z7bPQO0hBW — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) July 19, 2024

The tremors were felt in the region around 7.20am IST.

More information is awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor