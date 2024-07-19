Earthquake of 7.1 magnitude rocks Chile-Argentina border
By ANI | Published: July 19, 2024 08:35 AM2024-07-19T08:35:49+5:302024-07-19T08:40:05+5:30
Santiago [Chile], July 19 : An earthquake of magnitude 7.1 on the Richter scale rocked the Chile-Argentina Border Region on Friday.
The depth of the earthquake is 115km, as reported by the National Center for Seismology.
In a post on X, the Indian nodal agency said, "EQ of M: 7.1, On: 19/07/2024 07:20:47 IST, Lat: 23.06 S, Long: 67.78 W, Depth: 115 Km, Location: Chile-Argentina Border Region."
The tremors were felt in the region around 7.20am IST.
More information is awaited.
