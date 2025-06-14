Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 strikes Myanmar

Naypyitaw [Mynamar], June 14 : An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 struck Myanmar, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred on late Friday at a shallow depth of 80km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.4, On: 13/06/2025 23:02:29 IST, Lat: 23.30 N, Long: 93.52 E, Depth: 80 Km, Location: Myanmar."

EQ of M: 3.4, On: 13/06/2025 23:02:29 IST, Lat: 23.30 N, Long: 93.52 E, Depth: 80 Km, Location: Myanmar. For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/5sNoHd1g1u — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) June 13, 2025

Earlier on June 10, two earthquakes struck the region.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck the region, a statement by the NCS said.

In a post on X, NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.3, On: 10/06/2025 11:21:08 IST, Lat: 23.70 N, Long: 94.05 E, Depth: 60 Km, Location: Myanmar."

EQ of M: 4.3, On: 10/06/2025 11:21:08 IST, Lat: 23.70 N, Long: 94.05 E, Depth: 60 Km, Location: Myanmar. For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/1OB0tS20bs — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) June 10, 2025

Another earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck the region.

"EQ of M: 4.1, On: 10/06/2025 10:58:29 IST, Lat: 23.60 N, Long: 94.10 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar."

EQ of M: 4.1, On: 10/06/2025 10:58:29 IST, Lat: 23.60 N, Long: 94.10 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar. For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/MuI7bcOe0j — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) June 10, 2025

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

In the aftermath of the magnitude 7.7 and 6.4 earthquakes that struck central Myanmar on March 28, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned of a series of rapidly rising health threats for tens of thousands of displaced people in earthquake-affected areas: tuberculosis (TB), HIV, vector- and water-borne diseases.

Myanmar is vulnerable to hazards from moderate and large magnitude earthquakes, including tsunami hazards along its long coastline.

The Sagaing Fault elevates the seismic hazard for Sagaing, Mandalay, Bago, and Yangon, which together represent 46 per cent of the population of Myanmar. Although Yangon is relatively far from the fault trace, it still suffers from significant risk due to its dense population. For instance, in 1903, an intense earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 that occurred in Bago also struck Yangon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor