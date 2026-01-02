Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hits Bhutan

Thimpu [Bhutan], January 2 : An earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale struck Bhutan on Thursday around 9:52 pm IST, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The quake occurred at a depth of five kilometres, with its epicentre located at latitude 27.14° North and longitude 89.05° East.

EQ of M: 3.5, On: 01/01/2026 21:52:30 IST, Lat: 27.14 N, Long: 89.05 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Bhutan. For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/WvR94lkmBE — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) January 1, 2026

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

"EQ of M: 3.5, On: 01/01/2026 21:52:30 IST, Lat: 27.14 N, Long: 89.05 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Bhutan," NCS said in a post on X.

Further information on the situation is awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor