Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hits Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], January 4 : A mild earthquake of magnitude 3.5 struck Nepal late on Saturday night, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The tremor occurred at 10:36 pm (IST) at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres. The epicentre was located at latitude 26.81 degrees north and longitude 86.46 degrees east.

"EQ of M: 3.5, On: 03/01/2026 22:36:35 IST, Lat: 26.81 N, Long: 86.46 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nepal," NCS said in a post on X.

Further details are awaited.

