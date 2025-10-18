Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 strikes Myanmar

Naypyidaw [Myanmar], October 18 : An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 struck Myanmar on Saturday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

As per the NCS, the earthquake struck at a depth of 95km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.6, On: 18/10/2025 13:57:54 IST, Lat: 24.72 N, Long: 94.69 E, Depth: 95 Km, Location: Myanmar."

More details are awaited

