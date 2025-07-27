Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 strikes Myanmar

Naypyidaw [Myanmar], July 27 : An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 struck Myanmar on Sunday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

As per the statement, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 161 km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.6, On: 27/07/2025 10:45:44 IST, Lat: 22.81 N, Long: 95.51 E, Depth: 161 Km, Location: Myanmar."

EQ of M: 3.6, On: 27/07/2025 10:45:44 IST, Lat: 22.81 N, Long: 95.51 E, Depth: 161 Km, Location: Myanmar. For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/EpS1C4hQ3n — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) July 27, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####

Hours ago, another earthquake of magnitude 3.8 struck the region.

Sharing the details on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.8, On: 27/07/2025 00:35:35 IST, Lat: 24.48 N, Long: 94.58 E, Depth: 75 Km, Location: Myanmar."

EQ of M: 3.8, On: 27/07/2025 00:35:35 IST, Lat: 24.48 N, Long: 94.58 E, Depth: 75 Km, Location: Myanmar. For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/MAexm1AThL — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) July 26, 2025

Another earthquake of magnitude 3.4 struck the region at a depth of 85 km late Saturday night.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.4, On: 26/07/2025 11:27:53 IST, Lat: 27.01 N, Long: 96.32 E, Depth: 85 Km, Location: Myanmar."

EQ of M: 3.4, On: 26/07/2025 11:27:53 IST, Lat: 27.01 N, Long: 96.32 E, Depth: 85 Km, Location: Myanmar. For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/ESTolQ5uee — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) July 26, 2025

}}}}

In the aftermath of the magnitude 7.7 and 6.4 earthquakes that struck central Myanmar on March 28, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned of a series of rapidly rising health threats for tens of thousands of displaced people in earthquake-affected areas: tuberculosis (TB), HIV, vector- and water-borne diseases.

Myanmar is vulnerable to hazards from moderate and large magnitude earthquakes, including tsunami hazards along its long coastline. Myanmar is wedged between four tectonic plates (the Indian, Eurasian, Sunda, and Burma plates) that interact in active geological processes.

A 1,400-kilometre transform fault runs through Myanmar and connects the Andaman spreading center to a collision zone in the north called the Sagaing Fault. The Sagaing Fault elevates the seismic hazard for Sagaing, Mandalay, Bago, and Yangon, which together represent 46 per cent of the population of Myanmar. Although Yangon is relatively far from the fault trace, it still suffers from significant risk due to its dense population. For instance, in 1903, an intense earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 that occurred in Bago also struck Yangon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor