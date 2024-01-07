Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 strikes Tibet's Xizang

Xizang [Tibet], January 7 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter Scale struck Tibet's Xizang on Sunday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed.

The quake occurred on Sunday at 19:38:37 IST at a depth of 10 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 07-01-2024, 19:38:37 IST, Lat: 28.33 & Long: 86.47, Depth: 10 Km , Region: Xizang," read a post on the official NCS handle on X.

Further details are awaited.

