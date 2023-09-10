Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 strikes Tibet's Xizang

Xizang [Tibet], September 10 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 jolted Tibet's Xizang on Sunday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said in a tweet.

The quake occurred at 05:40:55 and the depth was recorded to be at 10 KM.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 10-09-2023, 05:40:55 IST, Lat: 30.16 & Long: 94.72, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Xizang," the NCS tweeted.

No casualties have been reported as yet. Further details are awaited.

