Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hits Bay of Bengal

New Delhi [India], October 29 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter Scale jolted the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the NCS, the earthquake hit at 9:22 am (IST).

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 12.27 North and Longitude 87.87 East, at a depth of 16.1 kilometres, the NCS stated.

"EQ of M: 4.1, On: 29/10/2024 09:22:34 IST, Lat: 12.27 N, Long: 87.87 E, Depth: 16.1 Km, Location: Bay of Bengal," the National Center for Seismology posted on X.

