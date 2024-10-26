Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hits Tibet's Xizang

Xizang [Tibet], October 26 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter Scale jolted Tibet's Xizang on early Saturday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the NCS, the earthquake hit at 6:49 am (IST).

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 34.17 North and Longitude 83.30 East, at a depth of 202 kilometres, the NCS stated.

"EQ of M: 4.1, On: 26/10/2024 06:49:11 IST, Lat: 34.17 N, Long: 83.30 E, Depth: 202 Km, Location: Xizang," the National Center for Seismology posted on X.

No reports of damage or casualties have been received yet.

