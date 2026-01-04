Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 4 : An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale struck Afghanistan on Saturday evening, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The tremor occurred at 6:33 pm (IST) at a depth of 140 kilometres. The epicentre was located at latitude 36.66 degrees north and longitude 71.48 degrees east.

"EQ of M: 4.2, On: 03/01/2026 18:33:14 IST, Lat: 36.66 N, Long: 71.48 E, Depth: 140 Km, Location: Afghanistan," NCS said in a post on X.

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/2007440925501603993?s=20

Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor